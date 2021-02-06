Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Worley Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Worley in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Worley alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Worley has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.