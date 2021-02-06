K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 88.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $6.88 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

