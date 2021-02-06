Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Hold

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FMS opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

