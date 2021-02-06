Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,034 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5,034.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 460,927 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

