Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,690 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

