Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $255,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.