Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

IFRA stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

