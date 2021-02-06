Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

