Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,914 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 8,851.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $30.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

