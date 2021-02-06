Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 40.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $60,453.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,146,899 shares of company stock worth $20,822,063. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

