KeyCorp Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

