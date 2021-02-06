KeyCorp Comments on Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

