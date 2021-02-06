KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

