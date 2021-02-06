Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Tops $52.69 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $52.69 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,686,265 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

