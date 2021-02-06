Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $9.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 128,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.