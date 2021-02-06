Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 731 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 263.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 249,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $102.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

