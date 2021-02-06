Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

