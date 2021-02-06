Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 769,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

