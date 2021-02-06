Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

