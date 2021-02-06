M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,740 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Target accounts for approximately 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after buying an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Target stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,342. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.