Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

