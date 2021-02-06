MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.83

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.00. MC Mining shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 254,454 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.82. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

