MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,078 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 280,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MD. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

