Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meggitt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

