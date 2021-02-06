Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Up 42.5%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares rose 42.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,080,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 245,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 21.13%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

