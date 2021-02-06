Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.