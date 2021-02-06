MESEFA 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,732.00 (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, MESEFA has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MESEFA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MESEFA has a total market cap of $81,949.07 and approximately $3,732.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MESEFA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00178156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062476 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00226306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043969 BTC.

MESEFA Token Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

MESEFA Token Trading

MESEFA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESEFA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESEFA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MESEFA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESEFA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.