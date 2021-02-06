Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,828 shares of company stock worth $3,645,379. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.