Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $887.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,195.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,595. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,062.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.