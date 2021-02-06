Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.55-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.57-733.553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.04 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 29.20-29.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $868.08.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,062.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

