Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

