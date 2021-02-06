Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.420-1.487 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.79 EPS.

MCHP stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.12.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

