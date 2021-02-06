Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 206,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,356,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

MSFT stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.