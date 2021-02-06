Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of MIME opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

