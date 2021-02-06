Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.58

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $20.91. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,332 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

