Morgan Stanley Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $23.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.87.

TPR stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $37.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

