Morgan Stanley Increases Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $25.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.