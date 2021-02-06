Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.06

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.06 and traded as low as $110.00. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) shares last traded at $110.80, with a volume of 4,536 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.06.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$251.47 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 6.1800001 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.