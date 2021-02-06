MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

MorphoSys stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in MorphoSys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

