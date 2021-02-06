Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 4,858,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,097. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

