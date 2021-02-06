Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5% to +6% or $1.746 billion to $1.754 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50-8.62 EPS.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,717. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.60.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.