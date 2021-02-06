M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.85.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.40. 540,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

