National Bank Financial Cuts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to $0.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCANF. CIBC cut their price target on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

