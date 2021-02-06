Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $70.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.12 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $257.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.11 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.51 million, with estimates ranging from $301.22 million to $317.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

