Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEMTF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Nemetschek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

