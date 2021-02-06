Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $127.36 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $127.36 million and $3.99 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00176853 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00225006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 127,468,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,468,204 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

