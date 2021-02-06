New Century Resources (NASDAQ:NCRE) Trading 160.7% Higher

Shares of New Century Resources Co. (NASDAQ:NCRE) traded up 160.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.11. 5,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of New Century Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

New Century Resources Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to find out candidates for acquisition or merger. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of uranium reserves. New Century Resources Corporation is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

