New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of -368.86 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

