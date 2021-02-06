New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $960.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

