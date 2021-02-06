New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 291,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

